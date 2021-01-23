Turning The Grace of God Into Unbridled Sodomite Lust's ~ brother stair

Jude 1:4 For there are certain men { bro stair } who have crept in unawares, who were before of old ordained to this condemnation, Ungodly Men, "Turning the Grace of OUR GOD" into Lasciviousness, and Denying The Only Lord God, and Our Lord Jesus The Christ.COMING VERY SOON ~ A PROFOUND NEW WEBSITE is TO BE LAUNCHEDTheFinalWitness.comGod Bless Brothers & SistersJesus Described Men like Brother Stair PerfectlyJohn 8:44 Ye are of Your father the Devil, and the Lusts of Your father Ye Will Do.{ That Word, Rg stair has continued to fulfill from The Beginning } He was an Adulterer/Fornicator from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is No Truth In Him. When Rg stair speaketh a Lie, He Speaketh of His Own: For He Is A Liar, and The Father of It.Don't overlook the Obvious Brother's & Sister'srgstair.com has many ~ Many Witnesses of bro stair and his SEXPLOITS