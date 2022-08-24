8/24/2022 Miles Guo: Due to the Protection of Wang Qishan and Meng Jianzhu, Xi Is Unable To Lay Hands on Zeng

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https://gnews.org/post/p1dvna9d3
8/24/2022 Miles Guo: Xi Jinping, with the encouragement of Wang Qishan and Meng Jianzhu, almost arrested the entire Hu Jintao faction (the Communist Youth faction), and implemented the South Putuo Plan. However, eventually Xi realized that he would be the next target to be arrested and thus began to arrest Zeng Qinghong’s gang. However, due to the protection of Wang Qishan and Meng Jianzhu, Xi is unable to lay hands on Zeng