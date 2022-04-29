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EVENT 2 - May 20, 2022 - ASSASSINATION IN ASIA
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115 views • April 29, 2022
This is from the group naming themselves as Guardians of the Looking Glass, who have looking glass technology, which although Ancient Sumerian did not originate from the Earth. Anyhow please share and pay attention not only to the date. Anyway there was no classification for this as its too important and needs to be shared now. Additional update Mind Wave for connecting the dots that will help people's awareness of the significance ALL the CURRENT EVENTS, to avoid us being taken into the negative timeline, and rather we have the positive outcome so Dr. Winston Wu is not harmed on May 20th, 2022 allowing his project to flourish. So listen up folks: please share this far and wide.
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