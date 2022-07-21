NIGHT SHADOWS 07202022 -- Rachel is Crying for the Children, Mass Die-offs and WHO, CDC, UN and Insanity Reigns!

Was 7-15-2022 a seven-day warning for more trouble on Earth? Biden betrays Israel, while a super Buck and Thunder Moon are over-head, and you might want to remember that Mr. 666 ( said in 2008 that he would change America and THE WORLD in "one week", that harkens back to Daniel and the 70th week of years - and does this mean that we are about to see Lucifer come out into the open as the next Wizard of Oz - to destroy the world and replace humanity with hybrids and on and on it goes in this evil Matrix...

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