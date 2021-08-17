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Call: Lights Camera Action! Say Cheeseeeeee! [16.08.2021]
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220 views • August 17, 2021
- I haven't seen a controlled demolition like this in almost 20 years.
- The Roman emperors said it best, many years ago; "Give the people what they want. Bread and circuses."
- There is no longer ANY real news stories. They are ALL fabricated ‘wag the dog’ style. The actors are far worse and the story lines are ridiculous.
- Fake news just keeps getting faker and faker!
- Man, it's so funny how scripted this stuff is.
34,591 Views aug 16, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 94K subscribers
https://youtu.be/bGm49raIHFA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
- The Roman emperors said it best, many years ago; "Give the people what they want. Bread and circuses."
- There is no longer ANY real news stories. They are ALL fabricated ‘wag the dog’ style. The actors are far worse and the story lines are ridiculous.
- Fake news just keeps getting faker and faker!
- Man, it's so funny how scripted this stuff is.
34,591 Views aug 16, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 94K subscribers
https://youtu.be/bGm49raIHFA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
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