Scientific Basis of Red Light Therapy, an interview with Jonathan Otto

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Light exposure isn’t just about brightness—it’s about wavelength. Red light therapy is gaining attention for how specific wavelengths, especially in the red and near-infrared range, may interact with the body at a cellular level. Research explores its potential role in supporting mitochondrial activity and how timing, like sunrise or sunset, may influence absorption. Curious how this connects to everyday health and routines? Watch the latest interview to explore the science and perspectives behind it.
#HealthScience #LightTherapy #WellnessTrends #Biohacking #NaturalHealth
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
5:32End Screen