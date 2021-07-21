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THE FALL OF THE CABAL PART 10 - THE RETURN OF THE KING
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
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623 views • July 21, 2021
THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNOW IT... The Fall of the Cabal
Part 10: THE RETURN OF THE KING
About president Trump's spelling errors (Covfefe, Hamberders, Smocking Gun), his hints and clues, his direct communications with the people. About a future spokesman for the US, about John F. Kennedy senior & junior, their deaths. About the clues junior left behind, the Tiffany Blue Boxes, George Magazine, Survival Guide to the Future, Vincent Fusca, Nicola Tesla, John Trump, Julian Assange. About the possibility of time travel, worm holes, parallel timelines, the mysterious books by Ingersoll Lockwood, the Ingersoll Trump pocket watch, Alice in Wonderland, Follow the White Rabbit, Future Proves Past, Q in Star Trek, the Q-continuum, Trust the Plan, WWG1WGA?
Keywords
trumpawakeningfbihollywoodaliendeep statevaccineciaelitegenocidesataniccultcabalilluminatirevelationfreemasongatesguantanamopedofilerevealgitmotraffickcovidfauccibiden endtime
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