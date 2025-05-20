BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Does God Really Erase My Sin Completely?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
13 views • 14 hours ago

Can sin really be wiped away with no record? In this powerful episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster reveals the beautiful truth about God’s complete forgiveness—not only does He forgive, but He forgets!

📖 “As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us.” — Psalm 103:12 (KJV)

In this devotion, you’ll discover:

    The difference between human forgiveness and God’s forgiveness
    Why true forgiveness means the record is cleared—permanently
    What it means to have your sins cast “behind God’s back” (Isaiah 38:17)
    The assurance that there is now no condemnation for those in Christ (Romans 8:1)
    Why believers can confidently say: “My sins are gone!”

If you’ve ever doubted whether God really forgets what He’s forgiven, this message is for you.

Keywords
daily devotiongospel messageno condemnationchristian encouragementchristian forgivenesswords from the wordpastor roderick webstergnbcdoes god forget my sinsforgiveness and forgetfulnessisaiah 38v17psalm 103v12romans 8v1colossians 2v14sins are gonesea of forgetfulnessbible teaching on forgiveness
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Opening Hymn

00:23The Struggle of Forgiveness

01:19God's Promise of Forgiveness

01:59Understanding Sin and Forgiveness

03:19God's Complete Forgiveness

05:01Biblical Assurance of Forgiveness

06:50The Depth of God's Forgiveness

09:01Conclusion and Final Thoughts

