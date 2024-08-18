BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UK To Drop Church from Church of England - Brazil Forces Elon to Close Twitter World News 8/18/24
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1444 followers
52 views • 8 months ago

World News Report: As if the Church of England couldn't get any more woke, they are now proposing to drop the word "Church". Germany isn't happy about a new report blaming the bombing of Nordstream on Ukraine, so they are cutting off funding to Zelensky's grift. Just say no to socialism kids - that's what Javier Milei has been able to do with his miraculous turnaround in Argentina. X aka Twitter, is the #1 app in Brazil & their authoritarian Supreme Court Justice, Alexandre de Moraes, has demanded unprecedented censorship on the platform, forcing Elon to close Brazilian offices. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/brazil-forces-elon-to-close-twitter/


Keywords
censorshiprussiatwitterworld newsputinukraineelon muskxbrazilchristian newsconservative newschurch of englandwar in ukrainezalenskydrop the word church
