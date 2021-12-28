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Assassinated Georgia Senator Nancy Schaefer Interviewed by Alex Jones [26.12.2021]
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163 views • December 28, 2021
Note: Again, The Satanic Pedophiles and their supporters are everywere - Especially here in Denmark were many socalled 'Freedom Fighters' oppenly support the sick sexual derailed LGBTQIA+ Agenda, and also the Pedophile Agenda, all in plain open sight...
One of theese sick Satanist just lined up to the Danish municipal election, people vote on him, others 'freedoms' gives this person 'speech-time', MSM gives him 'talk-time' - what more can I say...
I have it all documented on video and email from previous demonstrations, not shared (yet)...
People here don't like me when I say theese thinks to them, the other day an old acquaintance began to shout me because I do not want to accept his 'New Age' opinions, that I say 'I don't aggre with you', that all have to stop taking drugs, not drink and smoking hash every day, not fucking with all you have the opportunity to do etc etc
I have to stay away from theese people...
- Are many politicians in Denmark sick sexually derailed? (YES documented)
- Is it an old 'culture' in Denmark? (YES documented)
- Was Denmark the first country in the world that released the porn? (YES documented)
- Was Denmark throughout the world's Mecca for child pornography? (YES documented)
- Was child porn legally in Denmark for 11 years? (YES documented)
- Are the other politicians silent about this relationship? (YES documented)
- Are they part of this pedophilia Agenda then? (YES documented)
- Does the elite hold their hand over and protect each other? (YES documented)
- Is the legal system plum rotten and corrupt? (YES documented)
- Are thinks connected? (YES documented)
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Paul Joseph Watson: Pedophiles Rule the World [Apr 5, 2017]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzxN2Dk0Fu0A/
Another Sick Satanic Pedophilia Documentary... [30.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IRbdDvalxBl/
--
Article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/fbi-declassifies-files-on-the-cias-involvement-in-satanic-ritual-abuse-and-child-sex-trafficking/
Original title: Senator Nancy Schaefer Interviewed by Alex Jones Just Months Before Her Murder
HealthImpactNews - 18363 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TNyNj9l9ald7/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/healthimpactnews/
https://healthimpactnews.com
One of theese sick Satanist just lined up to the Danish municipal election, people vote on him, others 'freedoms' gives this person 'speech-time', MSM gives him 'talk-time' - what more can I say...
I have it all documented on video and email from previous demonstrations, not shared (yet)...
People here don't like me when I say theese thinks to them, the other day an old acquaintance began to shout me because I do not want to accept his 'New Age' opinions, that I say 'I don't aggre with you', that all have to stop taking drugs, not drink and smoking hash every day, not fucking with all you have the opportunity to do etc etc
I have to stay away from theese people...
- Are many politicians in Denmark sick sexually derailed? (YES documented)
- Is it an old 'culture' in Denmark? (YES documented)
- Was Denmark the first country in the world that released the porn? (YES documented)
- Was Denmark throughout the world's Mecca for child pornography? (YES documented)
- Was child porn legally in Denmark for 11 years? (YES documented)
- Are the other politicians silent about this relationship? (YES documented)
- Are they part of this pedophilia Agenda then? (YES documented)
- Does the elite hold their hand over and protect each other? (YES documented)
- Is the legal system plum rotten and corrupt? (YES documented)
- Are thinks connected? (YES documented)
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&;kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Paul Joseph Watson: Pedophiles Rule the World [Apr 5, 2017]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzxN2Dk0Fu0A/
Another Sick Satanic Pedophilia Documentary... [30.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IRbdDvalxBl/
--
Article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/fbi-declassifies-files-on-the-cias-involvement-in-satanic-ritual-abuse-and-child-sex-trafficking/
Original title: Senator Nancy Schaefer Interviewed by Alex Jones Just Months Before Her Murder
HealthImpactNews - 18363 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TNyNj9l9ald7/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/healthimpactnews/
https://healthimpactnews.com
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