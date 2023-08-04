The beginning of August marked the end of the second stage of the Ukrainian army's counteroffensive. Unfortunately for the Kyiv authorities and their curators from Washington, the second stage of the counteroffensive turned out to be as unsuccessful as its first stage, which began on June 4. Moreover, in terms of the loss of manpower and heavy equipment, the second stage of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can be considered the bloodiest in the history of not only the current war but also all the wars of the 20th century.
