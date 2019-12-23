What is Agenda 2030? (Part 2) - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!

1984 has finally arrived. And it's all being rolled out under the fraudulent label of "progress." "We commit ourselves to working tirelessly for the full implementation of this Agenda by 2030."



If you read the full document and can read beyond the fluffery and public relations phrases, you'll quickly realize that UN Agenda 2030 is going to be forced upon all the citizens of the world through the invocation of government coercion. The UN is planning nothing less than a global government tyranny that enslaves all of humanity while calling the scheme "sustainable development" and "equality." In part two of 'What is Agenda 2030?', I explain what the end goal and purpose is as we inch closer to the year 2030.