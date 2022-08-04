Fritz Springmeier - Cellphone Activated Homicidal Rage

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Operation Crimson Mist - 3XC-130s beamed rage frequency into Rwanda, lead to slaughter of 1 million.
2:29 Fritz Springmeier
:53 Kingsman The Secret Service 2014
:47 Cell 2016
3 clips, 4:10.
Entire 1-hour 22-minute show can be viewed at this link:
JCI 2022-08-01 FRITZ SPRINGMEIER: STILL FIGHTING THE GOOD FIGHT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UkZnlmSrY2qi/