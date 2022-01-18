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Nick DeMauro Has the Answer to Drug Prevention With L.E.A.D.
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2 views • January 18, 2022
Nick DeMauro knocks it out of the park with the only tested and proven effective drug prevention training program in the nation - Law Enforcement Against Drugs (L.E.A.D). Want to teach this L.E.A.D. training course in your community? Nick shares how you can do this, along with the various age-appropriate curriculum courses available. With pop culture constantly glamorizing drugs and alcohol to our children, it is critical kids understand that just one wrong decision could be detrimental. Teens feel empowered after graduating from the L.E.A.D. training. Let’s get this course in every school in America.


TAKEAWAYS

How L.E.A.D. is a tested and proven effective drug prevention training program

Why law enforcement involvement is crucial in teaching kids to be drug-free

New trends in specific drug usage and what red flags to look for

Where most of the pressure for teens to do drugs is coming from


🛠 NICK’S TOOLS AND RESOURCES
Drug use in high school study: https://bit.ly/DRUGUSEstudy
DEA Warns About Counterfeit Pills: https://bit.ly/DEAWARNING
Curriculum: https://www.leadrugs.org/programs/curriculum/
Training Materials: https://www.leadrugs.org/materials/nationalworkbook-orderforms/
Courses: https://www.leadrugs.org/courses/
Volunteer: https://www.leadrugs.org/support/volunteer/
Donate to L.E.A.D.: https://www.leadrugs.org/support/donate/
Shop the L.E.A.D. store: http://lead-gear.com/

🔗 CONNECT WITH NICK DEMAURO
Website: www.leadrugs.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/weareLEAD/
Instagram: https://instagram.com/wearelead?utm_medium=copy_link
Twitter: https://twitter.com/weare_LEAD
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzynQPdqHJxLvcfCXiOUuIg

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BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

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Keywords
drugsentertainmentpreventionleadalcoholcurriculumtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom shownick demauro
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