Nick DeMauro Has the Answer to Drug Prevention With L.E.A.D.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TAKEAWAYS
How L.E.A.D. is a tested and proven effective drug prevention training program
Why law enforcement involvement is crucial in teaching kids to be drug-free
New trends in specific drug usage and what red flags to look for
Where most of the pressure for teens to do drugs is coming from
🛠 NICK’S TOOLS AND RESOURCES
Drug use in high school study: https://bit.ly/DRUGUSEstudy
DEA Warns About Counterfeit Pills: https://bit.ly/DEAWARNING
Curriculum: https://www.leadrugs.org/programs/curriculum/
Training Materials: https://www.leadrugs.org/materials/nationalworkbook-orderforms/
Courses: https://www.leadrugs.org/courses/
Volunteer: https://www.leadrugs.org/support/volunteer/
Donate to L.E.A.D.: https://www.leadrugs.org/support/donate/
Shop the L.E.A.D. store: http://lead-gear.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH NICK DEMAURO
Website: www.leadrugs.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/weareLEAD/
Instagram: https://instagram.com/wearelead?utm_medium=copy_link
Twitter: https://twitter.com/weare_LEAD
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzynQPdqHJxLvcfCXiOUuIg
📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup
📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/
🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
https://bit.ly/PCPTour