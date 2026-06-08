An explosion of a package in a post office in the Kiev region.

Adding, this morning:

An unmanned aerial vehicle attacked the Moscow-Simferopol train - the locomotive driver's assistant was killed.



According to preliminary data, the driver was injured, and the passengers were not hurt.



Train traffic in Crimea has been stopped.



Adding:

The Ukrainian "Energoatom" states that the Russian Armed Forces carried out an attack on the building of the Centralized Storage Facility for Spent Nuclear Fuel in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone tonight.



According to the company, the building of the container reception area was partially destroyed. Spent nuclear fuel was not stored there.

Adding:

American military personnel do not understand what Donald Trump's order to send 5,000 troops to Poland actually means in practice.



The country's armed forces are awaiting clarification from the Pentagon about the number of troops in Europe, which could potentially cost taxpayers millions of dollars, writes Associated Press (AP) citing two Pentagon officials.



AP sources note that the uncertainty in this matter not only alarms European allies, but also risks "undermining the morale" of American military personnel, who do not understand what is happening.



@Intelslava