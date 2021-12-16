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Melting of the Icebergs Causes and Effects and the Components of Climate Change That Affects It with Ben Marzeion
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30 views • December 16, 2021
What happens when a glacier dies? While it may occur over the course of decades, it can have devastating effects on the environment.
Press play to learn:
Why it is essential to consider the origin of an iceberg
The regions that depend on glaciers to avoid drought
The best lever we have to control climate change
Ben Marzeion, Professor at the Institute of Geography and MARUM, shares his work as an oceanographer offering insight into glaciers and how climate change impacts them.
It can be challenging to notice glaciers' status or health since their lifespan and changes can take decades or even centuries to observe. However, that does not mean that climate change has taken its toll.
Since many regions worldwide depend on glaciers and ice sheets to regulate climate and provide sufficient water, the slow melting process may be the beginning of the end. One of the most significant threats caused by this is the quickening speed of ice sliding into the ocean, causing the sea-level rise and the potential shrinking of Antarctica.
Visit oggm.org to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Press play to learn:
Why it is essential to consider the origin of an iceberg
The regions that depend on glaciers to avoid drought
The best lever we have to control climate change
Ben Marzeion, Professor at the Institute of Geography and MARUM, shares his work as an oceanographer offering insight into glaciers and how climate change impacts them.
It can be challenging to notice glaciers' status or health since their lifespan and changes can take decades or even centuries to observe. However, that does not mean that climate change has taken its toll.
Since many regions worldwide depend on glaciers and ice sheets to regulate climate and provide sufficient water, the slow melting process may be the beginning of the end. One of the most significant threats caused by this is the quickening speed of ice sliding into the ocean, causing the sea-level rise and the potential shrinking of Antarctica.
Visit oggm.org to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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