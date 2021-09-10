© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mystery of "Building 7" (9/11) - Celebrity Ed Asner
Follow
1
Share
Report
423 views • September 10, 2021
Thousand of Building Engineers have proclaimed "Building 7" was taken down by "controlled demolition". The U.S. Government said fire from burning office furniture is what caused the collapse of ALL three buildings. This would be the first time in history, where fire from burning office furniture, would take down a steel and concrete high rise building.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.