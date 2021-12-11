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Catholic Priest Preaches Congregation of the Deaths of the Vaccinated
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767 views • December 11, 2021
Catholic Priest Preaches to his Congregation of the Deaths of the Vaccinated he personally knows. Their sudden deaths after vaccination and burial immediately after dying with no blessing, ceremony or service. Very Sad
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