Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Marxism and Capitalism

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VA #91 Creator's Perspective on Marxism and Capitalism
Description:
Is separation of society into classes the source of struggle as stated by Karl Marx? Does Laissez-faire capitalism lead inevitably to worker exploitation? How can a utopian socialist society be achieved? Can government control avoid the inevitable creation of monopolies by entrepreneurial capitalism? What can citizens do to make society better and more humanitarian? Creator shares the divine perspective of Marxism and capitalism and how a divine partnership through prayer and divine healing will help us overcome the pitfalls of power and evil corruption. Join us!
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