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Wounded Soldier Snipper company Said that the Ukrainian Authorities Continue to Frighten the Military With Allegedly Cruel Treatment of Soldiers who Laid Down their Arms. 042122
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70 views • April 21, 2022
The wounded soldier of the sniper company of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanked the Russian military doctors for their help and said that the Ukrainian authorities continue to frighten the military with allegedly cruel treatment of soldiers who laid down their arms.
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