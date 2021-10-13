Joe Allen on TranVision 2021: Transhumanism Is Extremely Dangerous & Could Usher In Horrific World

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Joe Allen talks about TranVision 2021 which kicked off Oct. 8th in Madrid, and explains why transhumanism is extremely dangerous and horrific to human beings, War Room, 8th Oct., 2021.