Alfred de Zayas: The West Has Become a Totalitarian Dystopia, The World Has Become Multipolar

Alfred de Zayas discusses how democracy and media and institutions in the West have become fake and are morphing into Orwellian totalitarianism. However, the world is changing, we are no longer the unipolar world of Washington and Brussels, we are a multipolar world...the global majority is not anymore with the West. NATO is a criminal organization with a history of violence and violation of the UN Charter. The EU is a scam. We are living the totalitarian dystopia that George Orwell predicted. He explains the true history behind the Russia-Ukraine War. With the support of the U.S., Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Julian Assange's fate does not look good. He doesn't think the West has it in them to start WW3. He never gives up hope and is optimistic in the long-term.





About Alfred de Zayas

Alfred-Maurice de Zayas is a former UN Independent Expert on the Promotion of a democratic and equitable international order (2012-18), senior lawyer with the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Secretary of the UN Human Rights Committee and Chief of the Petitions Department. Zayas grew up in Chicago, studied history and law, holds a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a Dr. phil. in modern history from the University of Göttingen. He was a Fulbright Graduate Fellow in Germany. Retired member of the New York and Florida Bar, author of 9 books and more than 200 scholarly articles. President of PEN International, Centre Suisse romand 2006-9 and again 2013-17. He is a winner of a 2022 International Book Award for his book, Building a Just World Order, in the category of Law.





