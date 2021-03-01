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Far-Left Anarchy in Barcelona. (Details in description)
Dissident Right Media
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10 views • March 01, 2021
Far-Left Protesters ran riot and clashed with police in Barcelona tonight during a demonstration against the imprisonment of a prominent anti-establishment Spanish rapper who insulted the monarchy.

The arrest of Pablo Hasel sparked outcry that freedom of expression was being eroded and saw thousands take to the streets in a forceful show of public anger.

An initially peaceful march descended into anarchy as packs splintered off and smashed shop windows, hurled Molotov cocktails and sent a police van up in flames.

Police wielding batons and wearing heavy-duty riot gear were deployed to the rally and made at least 10 arrests.

'Barricades and looting continue in the area of central Barcelona. For safety do not approach this area,' Mossos d'Escuadra, the Catalan regional police, said on Twitter.

Some 'hooded groups' were looting along Barcelona's famous Rambla street, while firefighters were dealing with fires in shops and banks, police said, adding there were 'several banks with serious damage'.

Frightening scenes saw protesters wearing balaclavas vandalise stores by shattering windows with hammers - and even setting shop fronts ablaze.

Glass bottles were used as makeshift firebombs and lobbed at police by frenzied demonstrators as members of the public watched nervously.

Earlier, some 2,000 people wearing face masks and carrying banners marched through the city to call for Hasel's release.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9307807/Anarchy-Barcelona-Protestors-hurl-Molotov-cocktails-set-police-van-fire.html
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anarchyeuropebarcelonafar-leftriots
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