GOVERNMENT ADMITS: MASS VACCINE DEATHS! - 7-Fold Increase In Death In Australian Town Following Vax

Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive increase in vaccine deaths in the town of Port Hedland in Australia as a special council acknowledges the dangers and demands a ban on the Pfizer and Moderna injections.

SV-40 which is a massive cause of cancer has been shown to be in both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines according to multiple major studies. SV-40 is an incredibly dangerous carcinogen and Moderna has admitted already in front of the US Congress that it is indeed in the injections causing cancer rates to go up.

Pfizer was forced to acknowledge SV-40 in their injections as well after attempting to cover it up.

While the town says they've seen a 7-fold increase in deaths since the vaccines, many studies show as much as a 42X increase in death among young people in certain locales.

Meanwhile, the Slovakian government is once again pushing back against the noise of the global establishment in more than a few ways as they call for a complete ban on mRNA vaccines following a government report showing "Covid" was a "fabricated operation."

New studies are also showing a massive increase in auto-immune disorders following injections.





Will there be proper justice? It's yet to be seen, though as breaking news seems to report, Bill Gates is facing an indictment in the Netherlands over "misleading claims" surrounding covid injections and is to "face trial." We shall see how far that "trial" really goes.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





