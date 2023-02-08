Dr. Thomas Levy: Addressing Spike-Protein Induced Heart Damage in Pilots

The growing body of scientific evidence shows a direct correlation between the Covid spike protein and heart inflammation. As an indirect signal that the issue of heart damage is widespread, the FAA quietly broadened the acceptable ECG rates for pilots last year.In this interview with The New American, cardiologist Dr. Thomas Levy discusses the complications of myocarditis and first-degree heart block and explains why even a minuscule deviation in heart rates is a cause for grave concern. While both Covid infection and Covid vaccinations are associated with the risk of heart inflammation, the doctor maintained that the amount of vaccine-related spike protein is likely much greater than that obtained from natural infection and has been shown to infest all organs and tissues in the human body. Instead of broadening ECG rates to include heart-damaged pilots, the FAA should acknowledge the issue and put in place much more rigorous testing and evaluation.

