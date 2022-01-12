© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Inmunidad de rebaño y sillas musicales
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • January 12, 2022
Presidente de Mexico hago este video para explicar Inmunidad de rebaño tambien conocido como Inmunidad Colectivo, Uso el juego de sillas musicales para explicarlo. Pido al pueblo que hagan su propio video con sillas musicles para que todos sabemos que hay que hacer para llegar a Inmunidad de rebaño.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.