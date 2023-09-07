Leigh Dundas: Standing Up Against Child Sex Slavery

Child sex trafficking, as a modern-day form of slavery, is the second-largest and fastest-growing criminal business in the world. While South-Asian countries remain the most affected, it is becoming a severe issue in the United States of America, says human rights attorney and modern-day abolitionist Leigh Dundas.

In a passionate interview with The New American, Leigh shares her firsthand experiences from working in Vietnam and witnessing the horrifying realities of the child sex trade. One of the most disturbing aspects that profoundly impacted her was the shocking revelation that young sex slaves sometimes claimed to be "not unhappy" about their situation. Trying to comprehend this concept, unthinkable from a Western perspective, Leigh was compelled to reevaluate her understanding of root causes of sex trafficking. She concluded that extreme poverty and the absence of economic opportunities drove people to the desperate measure of selling their older children to provide for the younger ones. She identified communism as a common factor in countries plagued by the sex trade, facilitating its growth and posing a real threat to America and its young generations.

This heinous crime it is currently on the rise in America, partially due to the open-border policies of the Biden administration. Other contributing factors include a deteriorating economy and the erosion of moral values in society. This creates a situation where virtually any child or teenager can potentially be ensnared by sex trade. On the other hand, the demand for such a despicable service is fueled by the same degradation of morality, the normalization of pedophilia, and the extreme desensitization of individuals seeking new thrills.

Taking a stand against sex trafficking by raising awareness and supporting reputable organizations involved in its eradication becomes an urgent necessity. However, this effort is just one facet of a larger battle that Americans must actively engage in by resisting communist forces that are undermining the country through totalitarian policies. As Leigh emphasizes, standing up has tremendous power against tyrants, and if every American recognizes and exercises this power, we can significantly improve our society.

To learn more about Leight and her work, please visit leightdundas.com