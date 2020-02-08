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3 Steps to Revival in Christianity
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7 views • February 08, 2020
Church reformation today is as far away from a revival in Christianity as ever before. Jesus' message was about more than just "how to get to heaven", and while the original church understood that, the lukewarm churches these days have no idea about how to be a disciple of Christ. Watch this video to find out what Jesus wants from us. When we start doing that, it is guaranteed to bring about a radical global change that will usher in the return of Christ!
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Cast Nets on Other Side by Waiting For the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Painting of Christ by midiman https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
"Bishop T.D. Jakes - * Faith To Build*. #2016 (T.D. Jakes) by Charlie Bean (https://goo.gl/L675tN) Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/man-covering-his-ears-over-white-background_1183659. htm Designed by Freepik
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/tired-young-woman-covering-her-ears_913441.htm Designed by Freepik
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Cast Nets on Other Side by Waiting For the Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Painting of Christ by midiman https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
"Bishop T.D. Jakes - * Faith To Build*. #2016 (T.D. Jakes) by Charlie Bean (https://goo.gl/L675tN) Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/man-covering-his-ears-over-white-background_1183659. htm Designed by Freepik
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/tired-young-woman-covering-her-ears_913441.htm Designed by Freepik
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
lukewarmrevivalseeking the truthteachings of jesustrue christianityprophecy videosspeak the truthmessages from godhow to be a disciple of christjesus messagerevival in christianitywhat jesus wants from uschurch reformationthe original churchradical global changewhy was jesus differentspiritual effectivenessapostasy in the churcheshow to change the worldmessages from god 2018
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