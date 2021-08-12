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Stew Peters: Whistleblowers Coming Forward in Droves About Deadly Vaccines but Scared to Tell Full Story
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950 views • August 12, 2021
Stew Peters: Whistleblowers Coming Forward in Droves About Deadly Vaccines but Scared to Tell Full Story
In this incredible video, Owen is joined by Stew Peters of Red Voice media for an explosive interview about the reality of vaccine injury deaths and their cover-up.
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/08/stew-peters-whistleblowers-coming-forward-in-droves-about-deadly-vaccines-but-scared-to-tell-full-story-video-3756399.html
Donate to Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/site-pages/Donate
================================
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When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
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Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.
Faith defeats fakery.
Infiltration is not immigration.
Idealism is not realism.
Religion is not God.
Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!
...
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
Wikileaks Newest Drop 6/14/21
GhostEzra: "Wikileaks dump. Send to everyone."
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
====My Links=================
[SoundCloud: Awesome Covid Playlist] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChumszUbuPkeCmpScgDaoBA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Facebook2] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-2-105095231871989
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud,vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder,
In this incredible video, Owen is joined by Stew Peters of Red Voice media for an explosive interview about the reality of vaccine injury deaths and their cover-up.
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/08/stew-peters-whistleblowers-coming-forward-in-droves-about-deadly-vaccines-but-scared-to-tell-full-story-video-3756399.html
Donate to Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/site-pages/Donate
================================
More Stuff:
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
...
Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.
Faith defeats fakery.
Infiltration is not immigration.
Idealism is not realism.
Religion is not God.
Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!
...
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
Wikileaks Newest Drop 6/14/21
GhostEzra: "Wikileaks dump. Send to everyone."
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
====My Links=================
[SoundCloud: Awesome Covid Playlist] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChumszUbuPkeCmpScgDaoBA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Facebook2] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-2-105095231871989
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud,vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder,
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