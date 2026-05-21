Boeing Asset Alien (Benny) Gonzeles iii....

Notice, he says he is arab.... loves Jesus...

the nwo soldiers & spellcastors would have every party believe Benny is Palestinian... which means son of the gigantes... phat chance...it was the 1900s, before America went wild (gayish).... Man invents morse code, programs woodpecker, great depression happens, man programs Wildman to have his hand against every man. Here's a heavier documentary, called, school of the Americas 🐍 https://www.bitchute.com/video/lnXUYeIdIDb4/



..more blameless times can come, if we water the seeds of the Gospel.