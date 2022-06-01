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Full film exposing the agenda behind WHO
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18 views • June 01, 2022
Creatrix 13.
We look through UN and WHO archives to find out the dangerous beliefs that underpin these organisations and look at the power and money grab that the WHO is currently undertaking.
Message from "Thinking Slow" https://www.youtube.com/c/ThinkingSlow and https://thinkingslow1.wpcomstaging.com/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/7XhQVxGA86QO/
We look through UN and WHO archives to find out the dangerous beliefs that underpin these organisations and look at the power and money grab that the WHO is currently undertaking.
Message from "Thinking Slow" https://www.youtube.com/c/ThinkingSlow and https://thinkingslow1.wpcomstaging.com/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/7XhQVxGA86QO/
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