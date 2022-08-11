BASES2022 Gloria Moss - Psychopaths - The Unawake Woke

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Gloria Moss runs the Truth University. Here her analysis, based on national statistics shows only 22% of the population have the ability to Wake Up, and DO Something about what they have woken up to. This why so many in the awake community feel they are wasting their time trying to wake people up. They can't and wont. Its that simple. Thus making 80% of society ripe for the Agenda 21 slavery and droned by the Vax.