© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki admits they removed over 1 million COVID videos — while coordinating directly with Biden & Fauci. Even more disturbing: she doesn’t just defend the censorship, she pathologizes dissent — musing about whether “anti-vaxxers” should be psychoanalyzed for their behavior. This wasn’t “content moderation.” It was government-directed censorship at mass scale — erasing science, silencing citizens, and rewriting reality.