Democrats Want You to Riot. Don't Do It. | The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton discuss the possibility of former President Trump being arrested and urge conservatives not to protest or riot in response. They argue that such actions would only play into the hands of the Democrats, who could be setting a trap to portray conservatives as violent and unstable.
