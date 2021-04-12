COVID VACCINE DEATH SENTENCE ASSURED IT IS THE SEPARATION OF YOU FROM YOUR SOUL

It is an effort to end mankind. It is the mark of the beast...5G is the on/off switch.

soulless zombies from a Vaccine which kills 90% of the world population. One of the agendas or the primary goal is a maximum SOUL HARVEST for hell. The other PRIMARY objective is to disqualify or kill all Adamic SEED Witnesses at the final court date of Lucifer.

Matt. 24:21 For then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be. And except those days should be shortened, there should no flesh (pure SEED of Adam) be saved: but for the elect’s sake those days shall be shortened.

What happens to your soul after you get the vaxx.

Here are the experiences of a French energetic therapist who has been working for many years with energy healing, with the subtle bodies and with the radiating light and frequency of the heart vibration (the seat of our soul) to achieve contact with the higher self.

He said “I held a session with a lady who had received the first and second dose of the vaxx. I had already treated her energetically, but I did not know she had taken the vaxx. I immediately noticed the change – very heavy energy coming from her subtle body. The scariest thing was when I worked on her heart chakra, I connected with her soul but it was detached from her physical body. She had no contact with her own soul and she was floating in a state of total confusion.

He said It occurred to me that the injected fluid was being used to detach victims from soul consciousness, so they could no longer interact with it through their body. No more contact, no more frequency, no more light, no more energetic balance AND no more spirit. I started to cry for that soul. I realized that the vaxx is not only polluting the subtle bodies or the physical body, but it was destroying contact with soul consciousness as well as replacing our natural immune system with an artificial one (mRNA synthetic antibodies)!

Update – The second man I treated after the vaxx. Again, I found a deterioration, both in the severity and in the energy that their energy field transmits as well as a very significant decrease in frequency. He did not show any physical body symptoms but on the energetic level, his soul has been expelled from his physical body. Although it is still bound by the so-called cord, it no longer interacts with the physical, emotional and mental body. Communication was lost. The soul cannot continue its process of incarnation and evolution when contact has been broken.

SAVE YOUR SOUL

The intention of the THE PLANDEMIC PLANNERS IS TO TRAP OUR SOULS in this 3D reality which they are redesigning (Their Great Reset) into hell on Earth. (Read about Klaus Schwab & The Great Reset)

People need to know that we are all powerful free sovereign beings who have been hypnotized and duped by the media monopolies into believing that these vaxx will protect us and keep us safe, when in fact they do the opposite. Save your soul or it will be taken from you. STOP complying, consenting and submitting to this pure evil agenda!

If you didn’t see it, watch the Satanic ritual in 2012 Opening for the Olympics. It is PROOF that the plandemic planners are systematically transforming us into terminal soul-less zombies.