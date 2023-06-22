Message from Saint Michael The Archangel

JUNE 19, 2023



As Angelic feathers overshadow me, I hear Saint Michael The Archangel say,

As your watchful defender, I place my shield before you.

I urge you to seek refuge in the Sacred Heart of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

A THREE FOLD BLACKOUT

Will cover the earth in segments, each phase growing more and more intense.

The first phase will come as solar flares intensify, weakening the earth’s magnetic field, causing world wide blackouts to occur.

The second phase of darkness will come in the form of blackening clouds that will overshadow the earth, blocking the sun’s rays, causing temperatures to drop.

A hazardous illumination will come before the final phase of darkness that cannot be looked upon. [3 DAYS OF DARKNESS]

*Remain indoors, covering all windows.

In front of the blessed illumination of your candles,

Pray and meditate upon the light of God’s Love, as you watch and remain alert, for the trumpet call to sound, that will announce your redemption.

Rejoice in Our Lord and Savior, who delivers His Beloved Faithful Ones from the perils that are forthcoming.

The final phase of darkness will be bitter.

As a result of wickedness, the ninth planet, known as Niburu, is bringing with it bitterness and darkness, that will poison the atmosphere, making the waters bitter.

With my sword unsheathed, I stand ready with multitudes of Angels, to defend you from the wickedness and snares of the devil, who’s days are few in number.

Thus saith,

Your Watchful Defender.

CONFORMATION SCRIPTURES

Don’t you be afraid, for I am with you. Don’t be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you. Yes, I will help you. Yes, I will uphold you with the right hand of my righteousness.

(Isaiah 41:10)

“For the stars of heaven and their brightness shall not display their light: the sun shall be darkened in his rising, and the moon shall not shine with her light. ”

‭‭Isaias (Isaiah)‬ ‭13‬:‭10‬

Zephaniah 1:15

A day of wrath is that day,

A day of trouble and distress,

A day of destruction and desolation,

A day of darkness and gloom,

A day of clouds and thick darkness,

Matthew 24:29

“But immediately after the tribulation of those days the sun will be darkened, and the moon will not give its light, and the stars will fall from the sky, and the powers of the heavens will be shaken.

Darkness During Daytime

Jeremiah 4:28

“For this the earth shall mourn

And the heavens above be dark,

Because I have spoken, I have purposed,

And I will not change My mind, nor will I turn from it

Psalm 18:28

For it is you who light my lamp; the Lord my God lightens my darkness

For he has rescued us from the dominion of darkness and brought us into the kingdom of the Son he loves, in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins.

Colossians 1:13-14

“And the fourth angel sounded the trumpet, and the third part of the sun was smitten, and the third part of the moon, and the third part of the stars, so that the third part of them was darkened, and the day did not shine for a third part of it, and the night in like manner. ”

‭‭Apocalypse‬ ‭8‬:‭12‬ ‭



“The third angel sounded his trumpet, and a great star, blazing like a torch, fell from the sky on a third of the rivers and on the springs of water— the name of the star is Wormwood. A third of the waters turned bitter, and many people died from the waters that had become bitter”

Revelation 8:10-11.

“Give ye glory to the Lord your God, before it be dark, and before your feet stumble upon the dark mountains. You shall look for light and he will turn it into the shadow of death and into darkness. But if you will not hear this, my soul shall weep in secret for your pride: weeping it shall weep, and my eyes shall run down the tears, because the flock of the Lord is carried away captive. ”

‭‭Jeremias (Jeremiah)‬ ‭13‬:‭16‬-‭17‬



The first phase will come as solar flares intensify, weakening the earth’s magnetic field, causing world wide blackouts to occur.

In front of the blessed illumination of your candles,

Pray and meditate upon the light of God’s Love, as you watch and remain alert, for the trumpet call to sound, that will announce your redemption.