Russian State Media’s Double Standard of “Fake News”

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03/05/2022 Russia suppresses news broadcasts about the truth of Russia invading Ukraine. Putin signs a bill of “fake news” law that journalists can be sentenced up to 15 years. On the other hand, Russian state media produces fake news about the Ukraine-Russia war and misleads Russian people.