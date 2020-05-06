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6-5-20 NEWS BLAST
Patriot Purple News
Patriot Purple News
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30 views • June 06, 2020
WE ARE THE NEWS NOW

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HEADLINE LINKS

https://deadline.com/2020/06/los-angeles-mayor-eric-garcetti-city-officials-cutting-100-150-million-from-lapd-budget-funds-to-be-reinvested-in-communities-of-color-1202950811/

http://www.citypages.com/news/minneapolis-city-council-members-consider-disbanding-the-police/570993291

https://www.businessinsider.com/fbi-no-intelligence-antifa-weekend-violence-george-floyd-protests-2020-6

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/defense-national-security/pentagon-distances-itself-from-trump-on-crowd-control-laments-murder-of-floyd

https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2020/06/02/senior-military-leaders-being-called-to-testify-to-congress-about-george-floyd-protest-response/

https://www.foxnews.com/media/chad-wolf-responds-jim-mattis-blast-against-trump

https://www.theepochtimes.com/flynn-case-in-a-sign-of-haste-appeals-court-sets-hearing-in-10-days_3375314.html#

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/gops-mike-lee-blasts-claim-of-dc-plan-to-evict-national-guard-troops-from-city-hotels

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/president-trump-rips-rino-senator-lisa-murkowski-vows-travel-alaska-campaign/




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The fact that a work is unpublished shall not itself bar a finding of fair use if such finding is made upon consideration of all the above factors.
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