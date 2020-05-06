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6-5-20 NEWS BLAST
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30 views • June 06, 2020
WE ARE THE NEWS NOW
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HEADLINE LINKS
https://deadline.com/2020/06/los-angeles-mayor-eric-garcetti-city-officials-cutting-100-150-million-from-lapd-budget-funds-to-be-reinvested-in-communities-of-color-1202950811/
http://www.citypages.com/news/minneapolis-city-council-members-consider-disbanding-the-police/570993291
https://www.businessinsider.com/fbi-no-intelligence-antifa-weekend-violence-george-floyd-protests-2020-6
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/defense-national-security/pentagon-distances-itself-from-trump-on-crowd-control-laments-murder-of-floyd
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2020/06/02/senior-military-leaders-being-called-to-testify-to-congress-about-george-floyd-protest-response/
https://www.foxnews.com/media/chad-wolf-responds-jim-mattis-blast-against-trump
https://www.theepochtimes.com/flynn-case-in-a-sign-of-haste-appeals-court-sets-hearing-in-10-days_3375314.html#
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/gops-mike-lee-blasts-claim-of-dc-plan-to-evict-national-guard-troops-from-city-hotels
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/president-trump-rips-rino-senator-lisa-murkowski-vows-travel-alaska-campaign/
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Fair use:17 U.S. Code § 107
Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work, including such use by reproduction in copies or phonorecords or by any other means specified by that section, for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching (including multiple copies for classroom use), scholarship, or research, is not an infringement of copyright. In determining whether the use made of a work in any particular case is a fair use the factors to be considered shall include—
(1)the purpose and character of the use, including whether such use is of a commercial nature or is for nonprofit educational purposes;
(2)the nature of the copyrighted work;
(3)the amount and substantiality of the portion used in relation to the copyrighted work as a whole; and
(4)the effect of the use upon the potential market for or value of the copyrighted work.
The fact that a work is unpublished shall not itself bar a finding of fair use if such finding is made upon consideration of all the above factors.
Follow me on Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ppnblast1
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/PatriotPurpleNews/posts
Gab: https://gab.com/PatriotPurpleNews
HEADLINE LINKS
https://deadline.com/2020/06/los-angeles-mayor-eric-garcetti-city-officials-cutting-100-150-million-from-lapd-budget-funds-to-be-reinvested-in-communities-of-color-1202950811/
http://www.citypages.com/news/minneapolis-city-council-members-consider-disbanding-the-police/570993291
https://www.businessinsider.com/fbi-no-intelligence-antifa-weekend-violence-george-floyd-protests-2020-6
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/defense-national-security/pentagon-distances-itself-from-trump-on-crowd-control-laments-murder-of-floyd
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2020/06/02/senior-military-leaders-being-called-to-testify-to-congress-about-george-floyd-protest-response/
https://www.foxnews.com/media/chad-wolf-responds-jim-mattis-blast-against-trump
https://www.theepochtimes.com/flynn-case-in-a-sign-of-haste-appeals-court-sets-hearing-in-10-days_3375314.html#
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/gops-mike-lee-blasts-claim-of-dc-plan-to-evict-national-guard-troops-from-city-hotels
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/president-trump-rips-rino-senator-lisa-murkowski-vows-travel-alaska-campaign/
If You Would Like To Support This Channel:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32022697
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_donations&;business=newsblastppn%40protonmail.com¤cy_code=USD&source=url
Fair use:17 U.S. Code § 107
Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work, including such use by reproduction in copies or phonorecords or by any other means specified by that section, for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching (including multiple copies for classroom use), scholarship, or research, is not an infringement of copyright. In determining whether the use made of a work in any particular case is a fair use the factors to be considered shall include—
(1)the purpose and character of the use, including whether such use is of a commercial nature or is for nonprofit educational purposes;
(2)the nature of the copyrighted work;
(3)the amount and substantiality of the portion used in relation to the copyrighted work as a whole; and
(4)the effect of the use upon the potential market for or value of the copyrighted work.
The fact that a work is unpublished shall not itself bar a finding of fair use if such finding is made upon consideration of all the above factors.
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