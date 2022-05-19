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The Most Terrifying was when the Azov People Set Fire to the Basement and Threw People There. 051922
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51 views • May 19, 2022
A resident of Mariupol talks about what they had to endure over the past two months, about the war crimes of the Ukronazis, and about her salvation
“The worst thing is when the Azov people set fire to the basement and threw people there”
“The worst thing is when the Azov people set fire to the basement and threw people there”
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