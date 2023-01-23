The Real Greta Thunberg Interview - The demons are on the loose

A few more so-called alternative journalists asking for donations and laughing and smiling along with Greta and giving prominence and more fame to these demons! I and others never ask anyone for any money for our work in trying to help others, I live in the faith of God, and whoever belongs to God asks nothing for doing any good.

Did Jesus heal and ask for money for doing good? No. Don't give any money to this bunch of pimps all in bed with each other.. Leave your comment what you think about this supposed independent journalism. "Trust no one"







Man idolizing man because he has no faith in God. No man is God just as there is only one God. "Do not worship false idols, nor false prophets, nor false gods."





To watch More content go to my Blog:

https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/true-media-2022.html





My Channels:

https://rumble.com/c/TruthAndFreedom1

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P550dJWRMLRH/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthandfreedom1





People V Cabal:

Dont stay lock at home watching tv liar videos from tv and Internet, Never give up Freedom, Spread the Truth, keep moral values ​​intact about what's right and what's wrong, Think for yourself, Respect the Human Life, Spread Love and compassion, Dont hate anyone, Never take The Covid vaccine, Dont sell your soul, "Fight" until the End."

-"QUESTION EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE!"