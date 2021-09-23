© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophesy Analysis. Project Veritas Exposes the Shot! B2T Show Sep 21, 2021 (IS)
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • September 23, 2021
Prophesy Analysis. Project Veritas Exposes the Shot! B2T Show Sep 21, 2021 (IS)
PREPARE NOW with emergency food and water:
http://preparewithrick.com
Both now in stock and shipping within 2 days!
Help Mike Lindell fight! See over 100 products here:
https://www.mypillow.com Promo Code (up to 65%+ off): B2T
Show Smartmatic and the Cancel Left They Won't Win!
Become an IMPACTOR with Rick!
https://b2tcourses.mykajabi.com/STWI
Learn to RedPill and bond with others.
Boost you immune system without drugs!
http://blessed2teach.com/immune
Natural quantum frequencies. Safe and effective.
Don't let pain dominate your life! Get free shipping now:
https://patrioticstrong.com/pain
Let frequencies ease your pain.
Eliminate anxiety with God’s Peace and Joy!
https://patrioticstrong.com/anxiety
Natural quantum energy with no Big Pharma.
Get the SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/
MEET THEM LIVE! Join Rick & Kent Henry BACKSTAGE
https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/ba... ce
Lowest price of the year!
#TruthNews
#RedPillNews
#ChristianPatriots
#RickB2T
#Blessed2Teach
PREPARE NOW with emergency food and water:
http://preparewithrick.com
Both now in stock and shipping within 2 days!
Help Mike Lindell fight! See over 100 products here:
https://www.mypillow.com Promo Code (up to 65%+ off): B2T
Show Smartmatic and the Cancel Left They Won't Win!
Become an IMPACTOR with Rick!
https://b2tcourses.mykajabi.com/STWI
Learn to RedPill and bond with others.
Boost you immune system without drugs!
http://blessed2teach.com/immune
Natural quantum frequencies. Safe and effective.
Don't let pain dominate your life! Get free shipping now:
https://patrioticstrong.com/pain
Let frequencies ease your pain.
Eliminate anxiety with God’s Peace and Joy!
https://patrioticstrong.com/anxiety
Natural quantum energy with no Big Pharma.
Get the SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/
MEET THEM LIVE! Join Rick & Kent Henry BACKSTAGE
https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/ba... ce
Lowest price of the year!
#TruthNews
#RedPillNews
#ChristianPatriots
#RickB2T
#Blessed2Teach
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.