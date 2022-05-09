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This Quantum Life #155 - The Human God Spark
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22 views • May 09, 2022
Those originally granted dispensation to exploit the Darkness realized early on that the human God Spark was going to be a problem, because the humans could simply choose something different, effectively neutralizing the Dark's power. So, this choice feature had to be turned off somehow, and they went to great lengths to make it so.
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