Joe Has Covid — Are They in the Process of Getting Rid of Him?

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Joe Biden has Covid-19. Despite being quadruple-jabbed and cared for by the best medical professionals in the nation, the man they installed into the White House caught the bug. Is this by design? Is this a way to replace him? Are there other plans in the works?