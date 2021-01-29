WW84 - Hiding "Reversing the Clock" in Plain Sight! (#5 in series)

We've already made several videos about Wonder Woman 1984, and we'll be building off that so we recommend watching those first. You'll find a link to the playlist in the description.We haven't held back from giving you the bottom line on this already, stating very plainly that WW84 dances all over the reset of time while they charge it up with the powerful Occult rituals. We made the effort to show you how this routine began early in the opening of the film and that it was evident in the dialog and in the visual imagery. This same routine continued throughout the movie, and since this is a very big deal, we're going to break it down and decode it so those of you who are ready may discern for yourselves what WW84 is about. The plot is a very deliberate and carefully designed allegory. WW84 is about the antichrist beast and his mark from Revelation 13 and the reset of time. That's what's being powered up by all the energy harnessing rituals!This video is #5 in the WW84 series. Find "playlist" here:This video on alternate platforms:Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:Subscribe to the blog by email:The Open Scroll YouTube channel:The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:The Open Scroll on BitChute:The Open Scroll on Brighteon: