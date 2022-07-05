FEMA CAMPS They're planning to kill everyone and heres how WAKE UP

I can send ivermectin from Thailand to countries where it is forbidden. Deliverytime can be 2-3 weeks. You must find out if its allowed in your country to buy it online as I cannot take any responsibility if it get confiscated but I will do my best to make the customs to let it through. I send bottles with 50 tablets of 5mg and declare it as animalmedicin. There is also a picture on the small bottle with a cow, a pig and a chicken so if customs ask anything tell them its for your dog. I dont give any advice on dosage since Im not a medical expert but there is plenty of information online. Price for one bottle is 550 ThaiBath, two cost 975 Bath, 3 is 1400 Bath and 4 is 1825 Bath. No extra postage costs except for US I must charge 100 Bath more. To Sweden I send lose tablets and declare it as a gift and zinktablets as its forbidden to send medicin. To other countries I also declare it as a gift to avoid taxes and if customs ask you just tell them we made friends on Facebook. If you are interested send me a mail: [email protected]. A fast and cheap way to send money is using wise.com. Click register up in right hand corner. First, enter your email address and click next. Choose Personal Account and on next page Your country of primary residence and continue. Enter your phonenumber and wait for a code. Verify your phone number with a code and click Send verification code. Type your 6-digit security code and submit. Create your password. When paying you fill in required amount of THB in the Recipient box and you will see how much it costs in your own currency. In the fee box you choose to pay with bankaccount or with card. Payment with card can be done in seconds but with bank its a bit cheaper and can take 1-3 days. Here are my bankdetails: Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai, account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. If my adress is needed its OnePlusCondo JedYod1 Room 413, Chang Phueak, Chiangmai 50300. Or here is a simpler way. When setting up the transfer you only need to enter my email address and uncheck the “I know their bank details” box. You will also need to fill in my full name, Jan Denny Ronald Abrahamsson and preferred language english.