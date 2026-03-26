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adam schiff and john curtis hit squawk box to sell a dangerous new narrative—that enforcing the law is somehow "anti-compassion." but we know the game. in the "legal mafia," compassion is just the lubricant for the redistribution of your tax dollars to ngos and cronies. if the government is the parasite, this "compassionate enforcement" is the autoimmune response designed to stop anyone from actually fixing the leak. we’re breaking down the scripted mind of the modern bureaucrat and why they need you to feel guilty while they dismantle the rule of law. #adamschiff #doge #bordersecurity #weaponizedcompassion #squawkbox #governmentefficiency #thegrift #npcs #nationalsecurity