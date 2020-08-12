Proof People Are Waking Up! This Is HILARIOUS!!

Here is proof that the world is waking up. In the worst place in the country, Los Angeles where more draconian things have occurred, people in Huntington Beach are clearly waking up. In fact, when approached with the opportunity to obtain a free face mask, the response is hilarious. Also proves how the main stream media is rapidly losing control of the narrative. Spread this video far and wide. Share this so that more and more people continue to awaken. I am very proud of the people in Huntington Beach as well as in orange county. And today, Georgia struck down the mandate a face mask. But don’t make the mistake of thinking the war is over...the opposition is just going to buckle down in their last ditch effort, the death struggle that they are going through now.