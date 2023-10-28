HALLOWEEN IS DEMONIC WORSHIP OF SATAN 2 - Deuteronomy 18:9-14;; 2 Corinthians 6:14-18; Leviticus 20:6, 26-27; 19:21; Ephesians 5:11-12, 20231028

HALLOWEEN IS DEMONIC WORSHIP OF SATAN 2, OCTOBER 28, 2023 - Deuteronomy 18:9-14;; 2 Corinthians 6:14-18; Leviticus 20:6, 26-27; 19:21; Ephesians 5:11-12, 2023102820231028



2 Corinthians 6:14-18

While Halloween is not in the Holy Scripture, there are several principles that directly relate to this demonic celebration of Halloween.





Halloween began over 2000 years ago in England, Ireland, and Northern France. The Celtics celebrated it as their new year, a time when the souls of the dead could mingle with the living. That is enough to warn all Christians that the festival or celebration is satanic, and they should not participate in it.

Buying of Halloween candies, cookies, or drinks is not found in the Holy Scriptures, and GOD’s Word warns Christian to not participate in anything ungodly. The fact that some people decorate their homes and front yards with these satanic symbols does not mean Christians should join them.

The symbolic of Halloween encourages the worship of ghosts and death sculptures is satanic. Whether or not they offer candy, trick-or-treating, and pumpkins, ghosts and death, are not Godly.

We already know that the occasion is not Godly because of the demonic images of the dead.

GOD’s Word in Philippians 4:8 encourages us that:

There is nothing about Halloween celebration that is based on godly themes of grace, mercy, love, peace, and salvation.





GOD’s Holy Scriptures does not encourage Christians to celebrate witchcraft, witches, and sorcery. He warns us not to involve ourselves with the abominable demonic practices. Some will argue that it is a fun time to enjoy free cookies and candies, but what does our Almighty Father tell us in Leviticus 20:26-27 regarding those who practiced witchcraft, soothsaying, sorcery?

And you shall be holy to Me, for I the Lord am holy, and have separated you from the peoples, that you should be Mine.

Leviticus 19:31:

Regard not them that have familiar spirits, neither seek after wizards, to be defiled by them: I am the Lord your God. Amen!

Leviticus 20:6:

And the soul that turneth after such as have familiar spirits, and after wizards, to go a whoring after them, I will even set my face against that soul, and will cut him off from among his people. Amen!

In Deuteronomy 18:9-14 our Heavenly Father warned the Israelites that:

Ephesians 5:11-12

As your worldly or Christian families, neighbors, coworkers, fellow students, and friends invite you to participate in this satanic worship of Satan, think about the real meaning of Halloween—its origins and what it represents; demonic worship of Satan and his evil spirits.

It is not Scriptural to participate in Halloween nor eating, drinking anything regarding this demonic occasion. If you have participated in this ungodly occasion, this year pray that GOD’s Word and power will empower you to serve GOD in spirit and revelation of Hs Word. Our Heavenly Father commands us to obey Him. Amen!

