Prophecies | THE TIME IS NOW - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.





Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -





FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/





TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live





TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com





Hank Kunneman February 2, 2024 Oasis Church

0-12:13

https://youtu.be/lix2plp3TOE?si=AAzK4RpR755SZLkF





Tim Sheets February 2, 2024

0-18:29

https://youtu.be/HtQKXoIk_98?si=iIlQi8eapNPuxnsg





Robin D Bullock

0-1:08

https://youtu.be/1yz0f0qejNI?si=L1ALDtSme9LL3Wt3





Robin D Bullock February 4, 2024

57:24-1:10:13

2:45:03-2:48:25

2:51:59 - 2:53:42

https://www.youtube.com/live/oPKsMuUaN5M?si=81pzGhIjhCO4cm_v





Julie Green January 9, 2024

1:23-7:28

https://rumble.com/v49g9gu-great-changes-are-coming-worldwide-to-every-nation-in-every-way.html





Hank Kunneman February 2, 2024

17:43 - 25:27

https://youtu.be/sr-Ntyn_ejc?si=56VKGOluXJeGl3iE





Mike Thompson February 1, 2024

0-18:11

https://youtu.be/0pVEz4l5Yac?si=GVb_nPaFloeiQjVi





Wanda Alger

4:00 -10:03

14:30 - 18:24

https://rumble.com/v4bttfl-assessing-trump-patriots-and-prophetic-words-through-discerning-of-spirits.html





12 decrees

John 1

Tim Sheet’s Psalm 91









