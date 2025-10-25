Leave Our Kids Alone Circle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Craig Cole spoke to a circle of committed followers of the Leave Our Kids Alone push back against sexualised indoctrination of our children. He and his team have also created a website to advise and lead on how to deal publicly when interacting with the different government supported educational providers. [leaveourkidzalone.org] And if typing this URL remember to replace the 's' with a 'z'. Craig is a great speaker and works hard to bring serious public awareness to this critical topic, affecting our children.